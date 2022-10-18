Pat Cummins appointed Australia's new ODI captain

Cricket Australia has appointed Pat Cummins as the new ODI captain. Cummins edged out the likes of Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey and Mitch Marsh to be appointed Australia’s 27th ODI skipper. He is the first bowler to hold the role since Shane Warne led Australia.Veteran batter David Warner was not considered given his lifetime ban has not yet been overturned by Cricket Australia.

Cummins has impressed with his calm leadership of the Test side since taking over from Tim Paine on the eve of the Ashes last year and, in March, led the team to their first Test series win in Asia in a decade with a griding 1-0 win in Pakistan. “Pat has done an excellent job since taking on the captaincy of the Test side and we look forward to him leading the one-day team to the 2023 World Cup in India," said selection chief George Bailey. Australia's next ODIs are against England next month, a three match Dettol ODI Series between the T20 World Cup and the home Test summer.