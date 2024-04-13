PBKS vs RR Toss Update: Rajasthan Royals Opt to Bowl First Against Punjab Kings

The Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Punjab Kings in the 27th match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. The match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, starting at 7:00 PM IST.

The Punjab Kings will be led by Sam Curran in this encounter, as regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan is unavailable due to a niggle. The Royals, on the other hand, will be without key players Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin. Rovman Powell and debutant Tanush Kotian will come into the playing XI as replacements.

Rajasthan Royals currently sit atop the IPL 2024 points table with four wins from five matches. The Punjab Kings, however, have struggled this season, losing three out of their five games. Both teams will be aiming to bounce back from defeats in their previous matches and secure valuable points in the tournament.