Perth Scorchers sign Cameron Green for Big Bash 2022 season

Cameron Green will return to the BBL with Perth Scorchers after adding his name to the list of Australia Test players who will appear after the series against South Africa.The club confirmed the signing on Friday. The last time the supremely talented 23-year-old featured for Perth was in 2019-20 – the season before he surged onto the international stage.

"We had a year of him at the Scorchers two years ago and he was still leaning his craft then, but you look at him and the way he's matured in the last couple of years, he may not be the star T20 player but he will be," Tye told ESPNcricinfo at the BBL draft launch. "He's got the game, he's got the attributes, he can bowl quickly and bat anywhere. He's definitely a player to watch and hopefully in the next few years we see him a bit more in the Big Bash."

Green completes Scorchers' domestic list for the 2022-23 season with their final three slots in the 18-player squad to be filled during the overseas player draft on Sunday.

"We're thrilled to see Cam back in Scorchers colours. To add a player of his calibre to our strong group of local players is enormous," Scorchers head coach Adam Voges said. "His talent with bat and ball has regularly been on show for WA and Australia in recent years