Pervez Mir accuses Rashid Latif of slapping great Javed Miandad inside dressing room

Former Pakistan cricketer Pervez Jamal Mir has alleged that Rashid Latif slapped Javed Miandad after a dressing room altercation during Pakistan's tour of West Indies in 1993.. The duo have always been friends on and off the pitch. This revelation by Mir has left the internet in great shock. Pervez recounted during a recent discussion on internal conflicts among players on a Pakistani television channel. Pervez, who is 70 years old, played in three ODIs, including the 1975 World Cup."I cannot recall ever slapping anyone in my life. I sent a legal notice because we must put an end to the spread of false stories in front of the nation," Latif stated, categorically denying that he had struck Miandad, a cricket legend in Pakistan. According to Latif, Miandad also denied such a fracas.

"I witnessed this rivalry back in 1993. I flew from London to Antigua due to an incident in Guyana. Khaled Mahmood was the manager. I pleaded with Khaled saab, 'For God's sake, don't make any statements to the media.' Later, I learned that two players had sold the story to The Sun (in the UK) for 10,000 pounds. I asked the players, 'What are you doing? We've come here to support you, and you're doing this. '"And do you know what was happening inside the dressing room? Rashid Latif slapped Javed Miandad. Poor Miandad was sitting outside the dressing room. There was a heated altercation in the dressing room in Antigua. I inquired with Mudassar Nazar (a former Pakistan opener), about what was going on. The atmosphere had turned very unpleasant. I advised Javed to let it go and forget it. These things happen in such high-pressure environments. To address such issues, you need the right people managing the team at the board level," Pervez revealed during the discussion, which also featured former cricketers Mushtaq Ahmed and Shahid Afridi.

Soon the parties involved in the incident, Javed Miandad and Rashid Latif, have both come out and denied the occurrence of any such incident. Latif took the legal route to seek justice for Mir’s defamatory statements. He issued a legal notice demanding an unconditional apology within 14 days, failing which will incur a fine of 1 Billion INR.Latif took to X (formerly Twitter ) to debunk Mir’s claims: “I never slapped or even raised my voice in front of legendary Javed Miandad.”According to Latif, Miandad is an “institution of cricket” whom he has always held in high regard: “Javed bhai is not only a legend of Cricket (an ICC Hall of Famer), he is a national hero and pride of Pakistan. I was honoured to debut for Pakistan under his captaincy. He is an institution of Cricket, and I have learnt a lot from him. I respect him like a father.” “Through my attorney, I have served a legal notice to Mr PJ Mir to tender an unconditional apology and appropriate retraction within 14 days, pertaining to frivolous comments passed about me and Javed bhai,” Latif concluded. Miandad told Cricbuzz that he was never slapped by Latif. He clarified on X (formerly Twitter) that Latif is "like my brother" and has "never insulted me nor disrespect me."