‘Please Don’t Judge Me’: Prithvi Shaw reacts after failing Yo-Yo fitness test

Indian opener Prithvi Shaw has shared a cryptic post after the Delhi Capitals (DC) batsman failed to clear the yo-yo test ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2022 on Thursday. The DC batter urged his fans and followers to not judge him as they weren’t aware of his situation. "PIzz Don't Judge Me,When You Don't Know My Situation, U Are Creating Your Own Karma...," Shaw mentioned in his post on Instagram Stories. Shaw had reported at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for the fitness test prior to the start of IPL 2022. The out-of-favour opener reportedly scored less than 15 and failed to clear the fitness test.

The minimum score to clear the yo-yo test is supposedly 16.5 for men. Even though Shaw has tanked the yo-yo test, the DC opener is allowed to feature for the Delhi Capitals in the 15th season of the cash-rich league. The youngster is not a part of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) central contract. The Under 19 World Cup winning captain had a dream start to his international career when he scored a century on his Test debut against the West Indies at Rajkot. Despite such a promising start to his career, the youngster has fallen off the radar, playing only five Tests, six ODIs, and a solitary T20I, in the last couple of years.