Prasidh Krishna sold to Rajasthan Royals for 10 crore

India seamer Prasidh Krishna  was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for 10 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 12, 2022 05:43 PM2022-02-12T17:43:09+5:302022-02-12T17:43:56+5:30

India seamer Prasidh Krishna  was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for 10 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction on Saturday. The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru and it is a two-day event that will get over on Sunday. A bidding war for Natrajan  took place between a number of teams. 

Prasidh was earlier part of Kolkata  and was released during the retentions. There are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore. A total of 377 Indian players and 223 overseas players are up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru. A total of 600 cricketers will go under the hammer.
 

