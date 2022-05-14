Prithvi Shaw recovers from Typhoid, opener to join Delhi Capitals squad

In a major boost to Delhi Capitals, Prithvi Shaw, could well return to the setup as per a report in the Times of India.Shaw has been missing in action after he came down with a fever and was admitted to the hospital. Although the diagnosis was unconfirmed last Sunday, skipper Rishabh Pant revealed that he had typhoid. The 22-year-old Shaw had also taken to his social media to post a picture of himself recovering at the hospital. “When they play their next game against the Punjab Kings on Monday evening, Shaw is very likely to be available,” an anonymous source was quoted as saying to the Times of India.

Earlier, DC assistant coach, Shane Watson had dropped a massive update regarding Prithvi Shaw and his health, saying that it may be the end of the road for the dynamic young India batter as far as the IPL 2022 is concerned. Shaw has missed the last three games for DC, against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals."It's a big shame because he is an incredibly skillful young batter taking the best bowlers in the world down a lot of the time. So it's a big loss for us to not have him. But hopefully he gets back to full health quickly. But yeah, the last couple of weeks he has been under the weather. Hopefully, he gets back to full health soon but it's not going to be in time for the minimum last few games of Delhi Capitals."