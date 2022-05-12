Prithvi Shaw ruled out of IPL 2022?

Delhi Capitals (DC) coach Ricky Ponting has hinted that in-form opener Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The Australian legend was questioned by the commentator about Delhi’s struggles this season, and in his reply, Ponting did confirm that Shaw had been ruled out of IPL 2022. Ponting also confirmed that Delhi Capitals pacer Khaleel Ahmed has picked up a hamstring injury and it was the reason for him missing the RR game.

With the franchise not giving any clear update on Shaw, there was little clarity on his health and availability for the tournament. Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant on Wednesday said his Shaw could be suffering from typhoid. Speaking after the Capitals' eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, which kept their IPL playoffs hopes alive, Pant said they missed Shaw at the top of the order. "We miss him but we can't control that. He has typhoid or something like that is what the doctor told me," Pant said at the post-match presentation ceremony. On Sunday, Shaw was admitted to a hospital due to a high fever. He had himself shared an Instagram post from his hospital bed, saying he is hopeful of coming back soon. Srikar Bharat, who was played in place of Shaw, failed to open his account.

