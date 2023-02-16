Pujara recalls his debut innings on eve of 100th Test, Gaba remains memorable

Team India's middle order batter Cheteshwar Pujara is all set to appear for his 100th Test at Delhi's Arun Jaitley stadium, which will host the second Test of the ongoing series against Australia.

Pujara will become the 13th Indian player to get his 100th Test cap.

Opening up on the eve of his 100th Test, the doughty batter said, "I never ever thought that I will play the 100th Test for my country, it's a milestone for me. I always played like a new day and while playing on never think about any special mark or match, I saw lots of up and down during this time of period but my journey continues for playing 100 Tests you need to believe in yourself and it's a really long and hard-working journey."

Recalling his best Test innings, Pujara said, "Every inning is special for me it's hard to select one or two innings but yes if I have to select then my debut inning where I scored 72 runs still very special for me, after this innings of 92 against Australia at M. Chinnaswamy in 2017 also in my bucket and after this 52 runs against Australia in Gabba still remember as the ball hit my body continuously but I stood and that result was fruitful for the team."

He also spoke up how difficult it was for him when he wasn't part of the team. "It was very difficult for me when I wasn't part of the team and not playing IPL also at the same time. First-class cricket had stopped due to COVID and that was to hard to sit at home and watch matches on TV but I manage myself a lot and worked on my mental condition at the same time by doing yoga and Pranayam and that helps me a lot. I also thank Sussex cricket that they helped and gave me chance to play and from there, my runs started coming again and I got a chance to play in England and scored runs," the right-hander from Saurashtra said.

Pujara has played 99 Tests so far. He has scored 7,021 runs at an average of 44.15 in his 13-year-long Test career, having made his debut in 2010. He has 19 centuries and 34 fifties in the format, with the best score of 206*.

In five matches last year, he scored 409 runs at an average of 45.44. One century and three fifties came out of his bat last year, with the best score of 102*.

