Punjab halt Gujarat's winning streak with 8-wicket win



Kagiso Rabada, Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone help Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets. Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa revived PBKS after the quick early blow, but the former's go-slow approach in the middle overs left the match in balance. However, Livingstone had other plans as he smashed Shami for 28 runs in the 16th over to wrap up the chase. Nothing went right for Gujarat Titans after they opted to bat first in Navi Mumbai.

The openers managed to get off to a brisk start before a horrible judgement left Shubman Gill run-out. Wriddhiman Saha continued the charge, but fell a few overs later and from there Gujarat never managed to recover. They went with a boundary for as many as 48 balls before Tewatia broke the streak.