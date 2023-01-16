Punjab Kings appoint Sunil Joshi as bowling coach

Former India selector from South Zone, Sunil Joshi will join Punjab Kings coaching staff for IPL 2023. He has been appointed as the bowling coach for Trevor Bayliss-led coaching team. As Punjab Kings go through another overhaul, he will fulfill the role of Anil Kumble, who parted ways, ahead of the IPL Auction. Former Indi spinner Joshi was recently ousted from the BCCI Selection Committee.

Earlier Punjab Kings announced the appointment of Trevor Bayliss as the new head coach of Punjab Kings for the next season of the Indian Premier League.Under his coaching, England won the 2019 World Cup. He also has coached teams to two IPL titles with Kolkata Knight Riders and a BBL title with the Sydney Sixers.

Kings have qualified for the playoffs only twice despite being a part of the IPL from the very beginning (as Kings XI Punjab). The first time was in the inaugural season, 2008, when they made the semi-finals, and then in 2014, when they finished runners-up to Knight Riders. They have finished sixth in each of the last four seasons.The decision to let Kumble go was taken by a board comprising co-owners Preity Zinta, Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia and Karan Paul, as well as Kings