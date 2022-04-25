Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs, CSK on the brink of elimination

Ambati Rayudu smashed 78 off 39 balls, however, the veteran batsman could not take his team through the finishing line.. MS Dhoni then came in and threatened to smash the required 27 runs off the last over but Rishi Dhawan did well to keep his nerve as PBKS restricted CSK to 176/6.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 88 off 59 balls and led Punjab Kings to a score of 187/4 in their 20 overs. While PBKS struggled to score in the first 10 overs, Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa changed gears in the last five after which Liam Livingstone gave them a boost in his short stay in the middle. CSK remain second to bottom while Punjab Kings remain sixth but closer to the top four. Jadeja spoke about improving on things and coming back but this tournament is pretty much over for CSK