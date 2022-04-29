Punjab Kings opt to bowl against unpredictable Lucknow Super Giants

Published: April 29, 2022

Punjab Kings opt to bowl against unpredictable Lucknow Super Giants

Punjab Kings have won the toss and have opted to field first against Lucknow Super Giants. Super Giants, like their opponents, come into this match on the back of an impressive win.  They bat deep, however, captain Rahul has done the bulk of the scoring. While KL is the second highest run-getter this season, none of his team-mates are present in the top-20 list. Punjab Kings have blown hot and cold this season with four wins and four losses. Likewise, Lucknow Super Giants are fresh off doing a double over a struggling Mumbai Indians - both wins set up by their skipper KL Rahul's centuries in either meeting

Tags :IPL 2022Lucknow super giantsPunjab kings