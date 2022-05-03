Punjab Kings restrict Gujarat's famed batting line-up to 142 after 20 overs

Punjab Kings have made a superb start after being put to bowl first. After removing three quick wickets, they managed to keep GT in check. It was a struggle for Gujarat Titans, after they decided to bat first. There was some grip and some turn, but none of the batters showed the required patience and technique to counter it. Gill ran himself out cheaply and Saha became the first of 4 Rabada victims.

Sai Sudharsan held one end up, but he didn't get any kind of support from the other end. Hardik was dismissed for 1, Miller, Tewatia and Rashid. Meanwhile, for Punjab Kings, who had declared themselves as a batting powerhouse, have lost four of their nine games owing to their boom or bust strategy. Punjab now stand eighth in the table with eight points table and with the playoffs qualification slipping out of their hand, the Mayank Agarwal-side need to make amends.