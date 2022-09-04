Punjab Kings to appoint Trevor Bayliss as new head coach

Punjab Kings are set to sign World Cup winning coach Trevor Bayliss as the head coach ahead of the 2023 IPL with expectation that the Australian guides them to the elusive title. The 59-year-old from New South Wales is an IPL regular and most recently coached the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Besides guiding England to their maiden ODI World Cup title in 2019, Bayliss headed the support staff of Kolkata Knight Riders when they won IPL in 2012 and 2014. Bayliss replaces India great Anil Kumble, whose contract was not renewed after the team failed to make the play-offs in his three-year term. The decision to let Kumble go was taken by a board comprising co-owners Preity Zinta, Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia and Karan Paul, as well as Kings' chief executive officer Satish Menon.

Kumble joined Kings in 2020. At the time, he became the fifth coach Kings had appointed in five seasons after Sanjay Bangar (2014-16), Virender Sehwag (2017), Brad Hodge (2018) and Mike Hesson (2019). The team has decided to go ahead with Trevor who is among the best in the business and has a proven record," PTI quoted a source as saying. "The management is hoping that the team goes on to win the title under his guidance." The paperwork is expected to be completed soon, PTI reported. Bayliss is currently coaching London Spirit at the men's Hundred event in England.