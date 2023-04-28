Punjab Kings win toss opt to field first against Lucknow

Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League match against Lucknow Super Giants. This is the first time LSG will be playing in Mohali but they have no fewer than 9 players in their ranks who have played previously with the Punjab Kings. So it remains to be seen how that familiarity manifests itself.

Both teams have had a break of six days before this game, and are currently level on four wins each. Punjab have done a great job to be in this position despite some key players missing. Their last couple of victories haven't come because of one or two players. Instead, different names have stepped up with the bat in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, while the bowling has largely been brilliant throughout - the highlight being that over from Arshdeep Singh at the Wankhede. Both teams have travelled to Mohali for their next contest at the back of contrasting shows in their previous game - LSG squandered a dominant position at home to lose against GT in a low-scoring thriller while PBKS held their nerves against Mumbai Indians in a high-scoring encounter in Mumbai.

