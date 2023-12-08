R Ashwin bats for climate change cause

After the recent Chennai floods caused by Cyclone Michaung, renowned Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has become a vocal advocate for climate change awareness. The star spinner, who experienced the challenges of the floods firsthand, took to social media to emphasize the urgent need for collective action to address climate change.

Ashwin, known for his impactful presence both on and off the cricket field, urged people to take climate change seriously. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he highlighted that climate change is not "someone else's problem" and emphasized the importance of preparation for the inevitable impacts it brings.

"I rest my case! We need to value lives and also put a value on our lives. If we don’t expect a certain standard for ourselves, no one else is going to knock on our door and give it to us. &&&&& finally! Climate change is real, and make no mistake, all of us that think this is someone else’s problem have to wake up because it’s coming for us, and we better be prepared," said Ashwin in his post.

The cricketer also shared a poignant scene from the Netflix web series 'Kaala Paani,' drawing parallels to the environmental issues faced globally. The scene highlighted the indifference towards environmental concerns, resonating with the cricketer's call to action.

Ashwin had previously expressed the heartbreaking accounts he received from senior government officials about the challenging conditions faced by Chennai residents due to Cyclone Michaung. He has been actively sharing video clips showcasing the water-logged city and the ongoing struggles.

"Hang tight for another day everyone. Even if the rain stops, recovery is going to take a while," Ashwin posted earlier this week, highlighting the prolonged impact of the natural disaster. The cricketer, who resides in Chennai, shed light on the power outages in the city, stating, "No power in my locality for more than 30 hours too. Guess that's the case in many places. Not sure what options we have."

The Chennai floods have claimed the lives of around 16 people in various rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu. Fishing boats and farm tractors have been mobilized for rescue operations to assist stranded individuals in the inundated city. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was among those rescued from Chennai as the city grappled with the aftermath of massive floods.

As the relief efforts continue, the Tamil Nadu government has announced the closure of schools and colleges in the Chennai district on Friday, according to reports. The region faces the immense task of recovery and rehabilitation following the devastating impact of Cyclone Michaung.