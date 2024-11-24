R Ashwin Sold To Chennai Super Kings (CSK) For 9.75 Crore At IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a staggering ₹9.75 crore. Returning to the franchise where his IPL journey began, Ashwin's acquisition is being celebrated as a homecoming by CSK fans. Ashwin, with a base price of ₹2 crore, triggered a bidding war between CSK and Rajasthan Royals.

Ashwin, a seasoned IPL campaigner, has played 197 matches, taking 172 wickets at an economy rate of 6.94. His ability to control the game in the powerplay and middle overs, coupled with his sharp cricketing mind, makes him one of the most sought-after spinners in the tournament. Returning to CSK is a nostalgic moment for Ashwin, who made his IPL debut with the team in 2009. He was a crucial part of CSK’s championship-winning squads in 2010 and 2011. As IPL 2025 approaches, Ashwin’s performance will be closely watched. His role in CSK’s spin-heavy attack will be crucial, especially on slow and turning tracks