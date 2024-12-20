R Ashwin to Virat Kohli: Here's a List of International Cricketers Who Announced Retirement in 2024

The calendar year 2024 has witnessed the retirement of several illustrious cricketers across formats. Australian opener David Warner, South African opener Dean Elgar, and Indian legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma bid farewell to international cricket in a year marked by significant retirements. Here’s a look at the players who called time on their careers in 2024:

Dean Elgar (All formats)

South African opener Dean Elgar announced his retirement before the Test series against India in December-January 2023-24. Elgar, who played 86 Tests and 8 ODIs, ended his career with 5,347 Test runs, including 14 centuries. He also captained South Africa in 18 Tests.

David Warner (All formats)

Warner retired from Test cricket during the Ashes series in 2023, marking his final appearance in the New Year’s Test against Pakistan at the SCG. His final ODI came in the World Cup 2023 final, and he retired from T20Is post the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. Warner played 112 Tests, scoring 8,786 runs, and 161 ODIs, amassing 6,932 runs.

Heinrich Klaasen (Tests)

South African wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen retired from Test cricket on January 8, 2024. Klaasen, who debuted in 2019, played a total of 4 Tests, scoring 108 runs.

Saurabh Tiwary (All formats)

The left-handed batsman from Jharkhand retired in February 2024, bringing an end to his 17-year career. Tiwary was part of India’s U-19 World Cup-winning team in 2008 and had a notable IPL career, with his best season in 2010.

Varun Aaron (All formats)

Fast bowler Varun Aaron retired from first-class cricket at the end of the 2024 Ranji Trophy season. Aaron played 66 first-class matches, including 9 Tests, and took 18 wickets for India.

Neil Wagner (All formats)

New Zealand’s left-arm seamer, Neil Wagner, retired after 64 Tests, where he picked up 260 wickets. He was part of the New Zealand team that won the 2021 World Test Championship final.

Colin Munro (All formats)

After missing selection for the 2024 T20 World Cup, New Zealand opener Colin Munro retired from international cricket in May. Munro, who last played for New Zealand in 2020, had represented his country in 65 T20Is, 57 ODIs, and 1 Test match.

Dinesh Karthik (All formats)

Dinesh Karthik retired after not being selected for the 2024 T20 World Cup, despite an impressive IPL season. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman played 94 ODIs, 60 T20Is, and 26 Tests for India, with his last appearance in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Kedar Jadhav (All formats)

Kedar Jadhav announced his retirement in June 2024. The 39-year-old represented India in 73 ODIs and 9 T20Is, with two centuries and six fifties in ODIs.

David Wiese (All formats)

David Wiese retired after the 2024 T20 World Cup. Wiese played 54 T20Is and 15 ODIs for South Africa and Namibia, with the latter being his country after leaving South Africa in 2016.

Sybrand Engelbrecht (All formats)

Netherlands cricketer Sybrand Engelbrecht retired following the 2024 T20 World Cup. Engelbrecht had played 12 ODIs and 12 T20Is since debuting in 2023.

Brian Masaba (T20Is)

Uganda’s Brian Masaba retired from international cricket after the 2022 T20 World Cup. He led Uganda in 63 T20Is.

Virat Kohli (T20Is)

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from T20Is after leading India to victory in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. Kohli, who scored 76 in the final, retires as the second-highest run-scorer in T20Is.

Rohit Sharma (T20Is)

Rohit Sharma retired from T20Is following India’s victory in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. As the leading run-scorer in T20Is, he announced his decision after winning his second T20 World Cup title.

Ravindra Jadeja (T20Is)

Ravindra Jadeja retired from T20Is after India’s triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup. He remains available for ODIs and Tests, where he continues to play for India.

James Anderson (All formats)

England’s legendary fast bowler, James Anderson, retired from international cricket in July 2024. Anderson played 188 Tests, the most by any fast bowler, taking 704 wickets.

Shikhar Dhawan (All formats)

Shikhar Dhawan retired from both international and domestic cricket in August 2024. Dhawan amassed 2315 Test runs, 6793 ODI runs, and 1579 T20I runs during his career.

Dawid Malan (All formats)

England’s Dawid Malan retired in August 2024. Malan played in all formats, scoring over 1,000 Test runs and 1,450 ODI runs.

Shannon Gabriel (All formats)

West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel retired after playing 59 Tests, 25 ODIs, and 2 T20Is, claiming 202 wickets in international cricket.

Will Pucovski (All formats)

Australian batsman Will Pucovski announced his retirement from international cricket in 2024 due to ongoing injury concerns.

Ravichandran Ashwin (All formats)

India's spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket on December 18, 2024, following India's draw in the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Shakib Al Hasan (T20I)

While Shakib Al Hasan has never explicitly retired from Test cricket, he did publicly announce that he would like to retire after playing his farewell Test match against South Africa in Mirpur. However, the legendary all-rounder was not able to return to Bangladesh to play the Test match due to an arrest warrant on his name. Shakib announced his retirement from T20Is after the T20 World Cup 2024.

Moeen Ali (All formats)

England's all-rounder Moeen Ali announced his retirement from international cricket. His decision came after he was snubbed from England's white-ball squad for the upcoming series against Australia. His last appearance for England was in the semi-final against India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on June 27 in Guyana.