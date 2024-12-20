Year-Ender 2024: Rohit Sharma Among Top 3 Indian Batsmen Who Scored Most Runs in ODIs

The year 2024 was a memorable one for Indian cricket as the team triumphed in the T20 World Cup. However, the ODI format saw limited action for Team India. Despite fewer matches, a few players delivered notable performances. Among them, Sanju Samson made a strong impression by finishing as one of the top three Indian run-scorers in ODIs. Here is a detailed look at their achievements.

Axar Patel – 80 runs

All-rounder Axar Patel had a significant year with his impactful performances in the T20 World Cup. In ODIs, he played four matches and scored 80 runs. His average of 20 reflected his ability to contribute with the bat when required.

Sanju Samson – 108 runs

Sanju Samson, known for his explosive batting in T20 cricket, showed his potential in ODIs as well. He played one match against South Africa and scored an outstanding 108 runs. This knock secured him the second spot among India’s ODI run-scorers for 2024.

Rohit Sharma – 157 runs

Indian captain Rohit Sharma faced challenges with consistency this year. Despite this, he showed his class in a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Rohit scored 157 runs and maintained an average of 52.33. His performances placed him at the top of India’s ODI run-scoring charts for the year.

Although ODIs were not a priority for India in 2024, these players made the most of their limited opportunities and proved their mettle in the 50-over format.