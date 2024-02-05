Rahul Dravid Breaks Silence on Virat Kohli's Availability for 3rd IND vs ENG Test, Says It's Best To...

India's head coach, Rahul Dravid, addressed queries about Virat Kohli's availability for the upcoming third Test against England, stating that a decision would be made after the team management communicates with the former captain. Following a spectacular performance by Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin in Vizag, India leveled the five-match series 1-1 with a 106-run victory in the second Test.

Virat Kohli was initially included in Team India for the first two Tests against England but withdrew from the matches, citing personal reasons. The head coach hinted that the selectors would provide insights into Kohli's availability for the remaining Tests in the coming days. Dravid stated during a post-match press conference, "I think it's best to ask the selectors. I am sure they are the best people to answer ahead of the team selection for the next three Tests. We will get to that. I am sure there will be a selection over the next few days. We will connect with him and find out."

In addition to Kohli, India was without experienced players KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja in the second Test. Despite these absences, India secured victory in Vizag, propelled by Yashasvi Jaiswal's double century, Shubman Gill's century in the second innings, and a strong bowling performance.

Dravid acknowledged that India faced pressure during various situations in the game but highlighted individual brilliance that kept them in contention. He specifically mentioned Yashasvi's outstanding innings and Bumrah's crucial spell on the first two days, setting India ahead by 140 runs. Dravid emphasized the need for a collective team effort on days three and four to secure the victory.

With a 10-day break before the third Test in Rajkot on February 15, both India and England will have time to regroup and strategize for the crucial match.