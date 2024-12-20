Rahul Soreng, Late Soldier’s Son from Virender Sehwag's School, Selected for Vijay Merchant Trophy

Rahul Soreng, son of Vijay Soreng, a CRPF martyr from the 2019 Pulwama attack, has been selected for the Haryana Under-16 team for the Vijay Merchant Trophy. This marks a significant milestone in Rahul’s cricketing career.

The 15-year-old’s journey has been shaped with the support of former cricketer Virender Sehwag. Following the Pulwama attack, Sehwag announced that he would offer free education to the children of soldiers killed in the attack. Rahul, who was just 10 years old when he lost his father, was enrolled at Sehwag International School in Jhajjar.

Read Also | R Ashwin to Virat Kohli: Here's a List of International Cricketers Who Announced Retirement in 2024

Sehwag’s initiative provided Rahul with not only an education but also world-class cricket training. The young cricketer, who has been with Sehwag’s school for the past four years, has now earned a spot on the Haryana Under-16 team.

Remember the Name- Rahul Soreng. This is one of the happiest feelings in life. After the tragic Pulwama attack, had made an appeal to offer free education to children of our martyr’s study and stay in my @sehwagschool . I feel so privileged that Rahul Soreng , son of Pulwama… https://t.co/gKvrcyy767pic.twitter.com/L0Qlc1hh3j — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 18, 2024

Sehwag shared his pride on social media, calling it one of the happiest moments of his life. He wrote, "I feel so privileged that Rahul Soreng, son of Pulwama hero Shaheed Vijay Soreng ji, who joined Sehwag International School in 2019, has been with us for the last four years and has now been selected in the Haryana Under-16 team for the Vijay Merchant Trophy." He further added, "Few things give more joy. Thank you to our great soldiers."

Rahul, known for his explosive batting, plays as an opening batsman, much like Sehwag did during his career.