Rahul Tewatia's last ball six gives Gujarat 3 win of IPL 2022

With 12 needed off two ball, Rahul Tewatia did the unthinkable smashing two sixes in the last 2 balls of Odean Smith. Shubhman Gill set this chase up with a career best 96. and following his dismissal, the Titans required 19 off the last over.

Hardik Pandya (27) was run out in the second ball of Odean Smith's final over and at one stage, the side required 13 off 3 balls. Smith, then, missed a direct hit which brought Tewatia to strike, and he ended the game with two towering sixes that sealed a third-successive win for the Titans. Earlier, Liam Livingstone (64) shined for the Punjab Kings as the side put a 190-run target for the Hardik Pandya led side.

