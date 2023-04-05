Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl against Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl against the Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings

Published: April 5, 2023

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl against the Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings in Match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in Guwahati on Wednesday.Sanju Samson’s men began their IPL 2023 campaign with a commanding 72-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan began his PBKS captaincy stint with a 7-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders, with the help of DLS in a rain-curtailed clash.Tonight, both teams will look for a win and try to keep up the pace with defending champs Gujarat Titans who are sitting pretty atop IPL 2023 league standings with 4 points. Thus, with both sides looking to keep their winning run going.

