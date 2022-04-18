Rajasthan Royals win by 7 runs, jump to second spot in points table

Jos Buttler scored a superb ton, which was his second in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League, as Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets in Mumbai. KKR got off to a shaky start, losing Sunil Narine early in the first ball of the run-chase. The result is a big jolt for Kolkata as this is their third consecutive loss.

Shreyas Iyer and Aaron Finch both completed their respective half-centuries to keep KKR in hunt. Meanwhile, Buttler reached the triple-digit figure in 59 balls before being dismissed by Pat Cummins on 103. Meanwhile, Shimron Hetmyer too continued his fine run, scoring an unbeaten 26 off 13 balls to provide the Royals with a late push.