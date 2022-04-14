Rajasthan Royals win toss opt to bowl first, against in form Gujarat Titans

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first against in form Gujarat Titans. Royals who are seeking their fourth win will miss the services of Trent Boult due to a niggle and replacing him is Jimmy Neesham. For Titans, Vijay Shankar returns to the playing XI. The Titans' three-match winning streak came to an end against SRH with their batters underperforming after Gill's failure.

Hardik Pandya got a half-ton but his strike-rate was below 120. The form of two of their overseas batters - Matthew Wade and David Miller - is an area of concern. The Royals, on the other hand, have batted first in all their four matches and have come out victorious thrice. But their scores have descended with every game (210, 193, 169 and 165). Both sides have well-oiled bowling units with their seamers and spinners faring well.