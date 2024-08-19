Raksha Bandhan 2024: Shreyas Iyer Celebrates Rakhi With His Sister Shresta, Watch the Adorable Video

Shreyas Iyer’s sister, Shresta, shared a touching Raksha Bandhan post for her brother on Monday, August 19. On the occasion of the popular Hindu festival, she posted a video on Instagram showing her tying a rakhi, or sacred thread, on Shreyas's wrist. She also touched his feet before posing for a photo. Shresta, a renowned dancer and choreographer with over 100,000 followers on Instagram, captioned the video: "Happy Rakshabandhan @shreyasiyer96. Grateful for your love and protection – having you in my life is a true blessing."

Professionally, Iyer recently had a disappointing ODI series in Sri Lanka, where he scored 23, seven, and eight runs in three matches. However, he led the Kolkata Knight Riders to victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. Iyer is set to return to action for Mumbai in the Buchi Babu tournament starting August 27 and will also participate in the Duleep Trophy ahead of the Test series against Bangladesh in September.