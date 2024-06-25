Rashid Khan Cries as Afghanistan Qualifies for Semis After Beating Bangladesh in Dramatic Match; Australia Knocked Out of T20 World Cup 2024 (Watch Video)

Days after beating Australia, Afghanistan went one step further with an incredible win over Bangladesh to advance to the semifinal of the Men's T20 World Cup 2024.This will be Afghanistan's first appearance at the semi-finals of a major ICC event. Despite Litton Das carrying the bat to the end with a battling half-century, Rashid Khan's four-wicket haul inspired Afghanistan to victory, defending a low total. Earlier, Rashid had also hit a 10-ball 19 run cameo with the bat, which took Afghanistan beyond the 100-run total. Post the victory Rashid broke down in tears asn it was a historic moment for Afghans.

Initially needing 115 to win, Bangladesh faced the challenge of chasing down the target in just 12.1 overs to qualify for the semifinals. However, they struggled from the start, losing wickets early and frequently, which disrupted their innings. Despite an aggressive approach in the first 7-8 overs, they lost momentum after losing too many wickets and shifted their focus to merely securing the win.

Litton Das, who has struggled with form over the past year, stood out with his resilience and determination. He played a remarkable innings, scoring a crucial half-century that brought his team close to victory. Unfortunately, Das couldn't maintain the strike as much as needed, and with the fall of the last two wickets in successive deliveries, he was left stranded, unable to finish the job.