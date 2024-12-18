Ravichandran Ashwin Retires: Internet Reacts to Indian Spinner's Retirement News

Ravichandran Ashiwn announced his retirement from international cricket on December 18, surprising fans who anticipated his departure but not so soon. While announcing his retirement he wrote a short message for his fans. He said, "I don't want to make it about myself. This is my last day as an international cricketer. I have created a lot of memories. We are the last bunch of OGs in the dressing room. I have a lot of people to thank… BCCI, my fellow teammates, all the coaches. This will be my last day as an India international cricketer. I will play club cricket. I had a lot of fun." Post this shocking announcement fans have reacted on social media.

One user wrote, "You will be missed" with broken heart emoji. Another fan tweeted video of Ashwin and wrote, "India will always miss you mere Chennai ke murlidharan".

Everyone was there but Ravi Ashwin hugged only Rohit Sharma.



You will be missed Ashwin 💔pic.twitter.com/NLbX1OyHdT — 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝕏 (@ImRobert64) December 18, 2024

India will always miss you mere Chennai ke murlidharan #Ashwin#INDvAUShttps://t.co/sxF7slQI16 — Rajat Dhull (@DhullSaab_ji) December 18, 2024

Happy retirement Ash Anna



The streets will forever celebrate this iconic spell

#Ashwin 🫡 pic.twitter.com/hWffIWbEU6 — 𝘿  (@DilipVK18) December 18, 2024

Speculations about Ashwin's future gained steam when, during the rain interval on Day 5, the cameras captured Virat Kohli hugging an emotional Ashwin. Ashwin also featured in 116 ODIs and 65 T20Is for India, taking 156 and 72 wickets respectively. But it was in the red-ball format that he emerged as one of India's greatest match winners. His count of 37 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket is joint-second best alongside Shane Warne, and only behind M Muralitharan's tally of 67.

At the time of his retirement, Ashwin holds the record for dismissing most left-handers in Test cricket - 268. A handy batter lower down the order, Ashwin also has 3503 runs in Test cricket, including six centuries and 14 fifties. He holds the Indian record for most instances (4) of a century and a fifer in the same Test, only behind Ian Botham(5).