Ravindra Jadeja Retires From T20 Cricket After India's World Cup Victory In Barbados

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has announced his retirement from T20Is as the all-rounder announced on his official Instagram handle. With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats . Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support. Having made his debut in T20Is against Sri Lanka in 2009, he played 74 matches, scoring 515 runs and taking 54 wickets.

Earlier, two of India's greatest ever cricketers - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - announced their T20I retirements on Saturday, after the side's second T20 World Cup win. While Kohli announced his retirement minutes after the historic triumph, India captain Rohit Sharma announced it in the official post match press conference. Rohit, who played a crucial role in India's triumphant campaign, confirmed that he would continue to represent India in ODIs and Tests.