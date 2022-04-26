RCB bowlers expose Royals middle order after Buttler and Padikkal fail

Rajasthan Royals lost the plot in the crucial encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore after their openers Buttler and Padikkal failed early in the innings. Samson and Mitchell strung a partnership together before the RR captain had his usual brainfade against Hasaranga and fell.

Mitchell struggled and that pressure on the others to increase the scoring. In the end, it was Riyan Parag's second IPL 50 which guided Royals to a average score. Hazlewood has been exceptional in the matches he played. RCB have finally found the much needed overseas pacer which they had been searching for so long. The chase looks easy for RCB and after their failure against RCB the men in red will be eager to get back to winning ways.