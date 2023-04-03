RCB have qualified most number of times in playoffs says, Kohli after defeating Mumbai

Virat Kohli powered Bangalore to a dominant win over Mumbai Indians in the opening game of IPL 2023 on Sunday. While Mumbai Indians have won IPL five times and Chennai Super Kings have four titles under their belt, RCB are still hunting for their maiden IPL trophy. However, Kohli pointed out that RCB have made the third most appearances in the playoffs (8). CSK reached the playoffs 11 times and MI made the playoffs nine times.

"I wanted to mention this for a while - after MI who have 5 titles and CSK who have 4, if I'm not wrong, we are the third team to have qualified the most times to the playoffs - 8 times," said Kohli after the match.When asked about RCB's massive eight-wicket win over MI, Kohli said: "Take one game at a time and try to be a balanced side which we are and we would look to execute our plans as we did tonight (April 2)."The former RCB star Kohli also clocked milestones in his side's opening match in the IPL 2023. He completed 800 boundaries in the IPL. Kohli, who had 796 boundaries until last season, smashed three fours and one six to join Shikhar Dhawan (843) and David Warner (800) as the only players to hit 800 IPL boundaries.