RCB name Vyshak Vijay Kumar as Rajat Patidar's replacement

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday named Vyshak Vijay Kumar as replacement for the injured Rajat Patidar. Patidar did not feature in RCB’s first game of the season due to a heel injury. He has not recovered yet and is ruled out of the 16th edition of the tournament owing to the same,” Indian Premier League said in a statement.

Vyashak Vijay Kumar represents Karnataka in domestic cricket and has played 14 T20s, scalping 22 wickets and joins RCB for INR 20 Lakh. Patidar was ruled out due to an Achilles heel injury. He scored 333 runs in seven innings with a century and two fifties at an average of 55.50 and a strike rate of 152.75. His exploits in the league coupled with his stellar form in the title-winning Ranji Trophy campaign in 2021-22, where he scored 658 runs in six matches with two tons and five fifties, earned him a spot in India’s ODI squad in the summer last year.

Coming to RCB’s campaign in the ongoing IPL 2023, Despite a fine start to the game, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) gave away plenty of runs with the ball in the last 10 overs which proved too much to chase down as the Faf du Plessis-led side fell to an 81-run loss against the hosts Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday evening.