RCB pacer Harshal Patel leaves IPL bio-bubble after his sister's death

Royal Challengers Bangalore fast bowler Harshal Patel has left the team’s bio-bubble following the death of his sister. “Unfortunately, Harshal had to leave the bio-bubble due to a death in his family. He will be rejoining the bubble before the next game against CSK on April 12,” an IPL source was quoted as saying by the Times of India. His sister passed away while he was playing against the Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, Harshal has been on a roll this season, scalping six wickets in just four games. He has also scored some handy runs lower down the order. RCB won three of their four games and are currently holding the third place in the team standings. It must be noted that Harshal won the Purple Cap last season for scalping 32 wickets in IPL 2021. As he has started well this season, expectations are extremely high from the 31-year-old. The 31-year-old has played eight T20Is after making his debut last year. RCB face Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.