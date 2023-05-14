RCB trash Rajasthan by 112 runs to keep play-off hopes alive

Royal Challengers Bangalore thrashed Rajasthan Royals by 112 runs in Match 60 of IPL 2023, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. Chasing a target of 172 runs, RR were bowled out for 59 in 10.3 overs, with Wayne Parnell taking three wickets for RCB, Michael Bracewell and Karn Sharma scalping two dismissals each.

Earlier, half-centuries by Faf du Plessis (55 off 44 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (54 off 33 deliveries) took RCB to 171/5 in 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal who scored a brilliant ton in the previous game got out for a duck and Jos Buttler soon followed him back to the hut. The skipper Sanju Samson then got out playing an unnecessary big shot and from thereon, everything just crumbled. Only Joe Root and Shimron Hetmyer managed to get into double figures and the latter was the only one who was able to take on the opposition bowlers. After the last game, it looked like Rajasthan were back but this game has just sent them firmly on the back foot and also on the verge of being knocked out.