Rinku Singh’s New House Video: India Batter Gives Inside Tour of His Bungalow in Aligarh | WATCH

Team India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh has given fans a glimpse into his new luxurious bungalow in the Golden Estate area of Ozone City, Aligarh. In a social media video, Singh offered an inside tour of the 500-square-yard home, which reflects a blend of modern architecture and functionality. The bungalow features spacious living and dining areas, multiple bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, and a striking drawing room with a lavish chandelier and cozy white sofas.

The entrance is marked by a beautiful temple, while a wall of memorabilia inside displays his trophies and favourite bat. Singh's bedroom includes a photograph of him with Team India from the T20 World Cup 2024.

Rinku Singh Gives Fans a Glimpse of His New Rs. 3.5 Crore Bungalow in Aligarh

Adding to its appeal, the home has multiple floors, a glass staircase, and a lift. It also boasts an indoor pool for recovery and a rooftop bar space, ideal for hosting parties with fellow cricketers and celebrities.

Singh, 27, purchased the bungalow after being retained by KKR for IPL 2025, following a significant pay rise to ₹13 crore, up from ₹55 lakh in previous years. A traditional housewarming ceremony was held, including a puja, as Singh moved in with his family.

Rinku Singh first gained attention during the 2023 IPL season, especially for his match-winning performance against Gujarat Titans. In that game, Singh hit five sixes in an over, leading KKR to a thrilling victory. He finished the 2023 season as KKR’s highest run-scorer with 474 runs and earned a massive retention for the 2024 season.

The 27-year-old is also currently part of Team India for the ongoing T20I series against South Africa. India leads the series 2-1, with one match scheduled for November 15. Despite a tough run in the series so far, scoring 11, 9, and 8 runs in the first three matches, Singh is expected to play a key role in the final T20I.