Rishabh Pant, Gilchrist are 'little' bit the same, says Ponting

Ricky Ponting feels both Rishabh Pant and former batter Adam Gilchrist have a similar approach however, he wants the India wicket-keeper to at least play 50-60 Test matches before making any comparisons.

Ponting, the head coach of Delhi Capitals, has watched Pant from close quarters during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Yeah, [they are] little bit the same. I know Rishabh's really burst onto the scene, but let's just let him play his 50-60 Test matches first before we start making comparisons to one of the all-time great wicket-keeper batters," Ponting said on The ICC Review.

The former Australia skipper also outlined the difference between Pant and Gilchrist's behaviour off and on the field.

"But if you think about their personalities - Rishabh is a lot more outward, a lot louder, a lot noisier and ultra-competitive," said Ponting.

"Gilly was ultra-competitive as well, but a lot quieter and reserved, until he got his bat in his hand and then he became exactly the same as Rishabh," he added.

Pant had captained Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 and Ponting pointed out how both wicket-keepers have a similar approach while batting.

"Rishabh will be exactly the same. If you look at Rishabh - I am not sure how many Test hundreds he's got - but he has a few 90s in there. And he's actually got out trying to bring up his hundred with a six. That's the good and the bad, right?" said Ponting while recalling how Gilchrist played risky shots during crunch situations.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor