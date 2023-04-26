Rishabh Pant starts rehab at NCA Bangalore after car crash

Rishabh Pant has started his rehabilitation period at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.In a picture that was shared by Pant on Tuesday evening, he can be seen with protective gear near his knee. He captioned the post "Top man #nca" which also featured a fitness trainer.

Pant suffered multiple injuries in the road accident, due to which he is out for an extended period of time. He is already out of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League and is reportedly set to miss the upcoming edition of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup as well. The 2023 edition of the men’s 50-over event will take place in India, and matches will be played across 12 venues during the months of October and November.

Pant underwent surgery for ligament tears in January and is being monitored by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, head, the Centre for Sports Medicine, and director - Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai. As per the report, there are chances of Pant undergoing a second surgery.