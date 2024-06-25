Rohit Sharma Becomes First Indian Captain to Win Player of the Match Award in Men’s T20 World Cup History

Rohit Sharma became the first Indian captain to win a Player of the Match award in Men’s T20 World Cup history. He produced an explosive 41-ball 92 in India's last Super 8 encounter against Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. His knock powered India to a solid total of 205/5, which they defended successfully to secure a 24-run victory. Sharma's power-hitting earned him the Player of the Match award.

Rohit Sharma with the Player of the match award vs Australia 🫡



- First Indian Men's Captain to win POTM award in T20I WC history. pic.twitter.com/GZiFhPg7d7 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 24, 2024

After winning the Player of the Match award, Rohit Sharma said, "I thought right from over no. 1, there was a strong breeze blowing across. They changed their plan, bowling against the breeze, so I realised I had to open up the off side as well. You've got to factor in the breeze, and understand that the bowlers are smart as well, and open up all sides of the field. When you keep an open mind and not just think of one shot, you can access all areas of the field."

"It was a good wicket, and you want to try and back yourself to play those kinds of shots. I've been trying to do that for a few years now, and I'm glad it came off today. The fifties and hundreds don't matter, I wanted to bat with the same tempo and carry on. You want to make big scores, yes, but at the same time you want to make the bowlers think where the next shot is coming, and I think I managed to do that today," he added.