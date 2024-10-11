Rohit Sharma Begins Training Ahead of IND vs NZ 2024 Test Series (Watch Video)

India's Test captain Rohit Sharma has started his training for the upcoming home Test series against New Zealand, following a break after the T20 series against Bangladesh. Rohit shared a video on Instagram showing his batting practice at Reliance Cricket Stadium in Ghansoli, where he was seen practising both defensive and attacking shots.

The 35-year-old captain, who has shifted his focus to leading the Test and ODI teams after retiring from T20Is. His last appearance in the Test format was during the recent two-match series against Bangladesh, where India secured a whitewash. Despite the team's success, Rohit struggled with the bat, managing just 42 runs across four innings. His performance at the top order will be crucial as India faces tougher opponents like New Zealand and Australia in the coming months.

After the recent victory over Bangladesh, India aims to secure their position in the World Test Championship final by winning three more matches in the current cycle. The team is determined to reach the WTC final for the third consecutive time after falling short in 2021 and 2023. Rohit, who assumed the Test captaincy in early 2022, looks to maintain consistency as he leads a largely unchanged squad, with key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the mix. Fast bowler Akash Deep, who impressed during the Bangladesh series, is expected to keep his spot, while KL Rahul is likely to remain in the middle order, edging out Sarfaraz Khan, who will serve as a backup in case of injury.