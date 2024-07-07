Rohit Sharma Confirmed As India's Test and ODI Captain For WTC and Champions Trophy 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary has confirmed Rohit Sharma as the captain of the men's national team for the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle as well as the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled to be held in 2025. In a video message shared on Sunday, Shah said, "I am confident that under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, we will win the WTC Final and the Champions Trophy."

BCCI secretary Jay Shah recalled that he had backed Rohit Sharma-led team to win the T20 World Cup and expressed delight that his words came true. Shah added that the heartbreak of the 2023 ODI World Cup final fuelled the Indian team to script history in the USA and the West Indies.

"On November 23, after winning 10 matches, we won hearts, but we were not able to win the Cup. I said in Rajkot that on June 29 that we will win hearts, win the Cup and hoist the flag in Barbados. And our captain hoisted it there," Jay Shah said in a video shared by the BCCI."After this win, the upcoming ICC events -- WTC final and the Champions Trophy, I am fully confident that our team, under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, will become champions," he added.

India's World Cup stars are set to return to action during their tour of Sri Lanka, scheduled to get underway later in July. The senior players are likely to focus on Tests and ODIs for the next 12 months. India are currently on top of the World Test Championship table with six wins in nine Tests in the 2023-25 cycle. India will take on Bangladesh and New Zealand in home Tests before facing Australia in a 5-Test Border-Gavaskar series in Australia. The Champions Trophy will be held in February-March 2025 as the 50-over tournament returns to the cricket calendar for the first time since 2017.

