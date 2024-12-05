Rohit Sharma Confirms KL Rahul's Batting Position for IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 2nd Test (Watch Video)

India captain Rohit Sharma has confirmed that KL Rahul will open the batting for India in the second Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Speaking at a press conference on the eve of the Test, Rohit praised Rahul's performance in the first Test in Perth, where the opener scored crucial runs in both innings. "The way KL Rahul batted in first Test Match, I was watching from home with new born baby on arms. He played brilliantly, so there is no need to change now. The way KL batted in overseas, he deserves that spot at this time." Rohit said.

The partnership between Rahul and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal was instrumental in India’s 295-run victory in Perth, and Rohit said that the team did not see the need for any changes. "The partnership with KL & Jaiswal probably won us the Test match," Rohit added. "For the team, it made sense."

India leads the series 1-0 after their dominant win in the first Test, and the pressure is now on Australia to level the series. The second Test, which will be a day-night pink ball match, adds another layer of intrigue to the contest.

Rohit returns to the team after missing the first Test due to personal reasons, and Shubman Gill is expected to play after recovering from injury. Australia, meanwhile, are dealing with selection dilemmas following a disappointing performance in Perth, particularly from Marnus Labuschagne, who managed only five runs in the first Test.

India's bowling attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah's eight-wicket haul in the first Test, looks strong heading into the Adelaide match. However, Australia will rely on their pace bowlers, who have a good record at the Adelaide Oval.

The second Test begins on Friday, with Australia aiming to bounce back and level the series.