Rohit Sharma Eats Barbados Grass After India's T20 World Cup 2024 Victory (Watch Video)

In an unusual gesture, Rohit Sharma decided to take a part of the Kensington Oval with him after winning the T20 World Cup as the India captain was seen eating a bit of the grass on the Barbados pitch on June 29, Saturday. Rohit led India to a famous win as they defeated South Africa by 7 runs. After the win, ICC posted a video of Rohit on Sunday, showing the Indian skipper on the track where they scripted the iconic win and was shown eating a few strands of the grass on the track. He went on to pat the track and pay his respect to it before departing.

With the victory, India has now two T20 World Cup titles, equal with West Indies and England. Rohit, who played in all 9 editions of the T20 World Cup, also announced his retirement from the format after leading the team to glory. "That was my last game as well. Honestly, I have enjoyed it since the time I started playing this format. There is no better time to say goodbye to this format. I have loved every moment of it. I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted to do. win the Cup and say (goodbye,)" Rohit said even as the reporters in Barbados urged him to carry on playing the format. Along with Rohit, Virat Kohli also called time on his T20I career.

Rohit lauded his teammates for overcoming a tough situation as South Africa dominated the proceedings in the middle overs. “Today was the perfect example of when the back is against the wall, what is required. We stuck together as a team and the guys, all of us, even when at one point it was looking South Africa's way. Overall, as a team, as a group on the field, we wanted this really bad. We wanted to win this. To win a tournament like this, a lot goes behind the scenes, a lot of effort, a lot of minds need to come together. I am very proud of this bunch of boys I have and the management as well for giving us that liberty to go and play, to execute, for having that trust in each one of us,” he added.