Rohit Sharma Joins MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in Elite List of Indian Captains During IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma achieved a significant milestone on Thursday, becoming only the fifth Indian captain to amass 5000 international runs while leading the side across formats. The feat was accomplished during his innings against England in the 2024 T20 World Cup semifinal.

Rohit Sharma, already renowned for his impressive tally of over 19,000 runs across all three formats, now boasts 5013 runs from 122 matches as India's captain. The 37-year-old joins an elite club of Indian captains that includes Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Mohammed Azharuddin, and Sourav Ganguly.

Virat Kohli leads the charts with 12,883 runs from 213 games as captain, complementing his overall tally of 26,808 runs across formats. MS Dhoni, known for leading India to three ICC titles, stands as the only other Indian skipper to exceed the 10,000-run mark in his role, accumulating 11,207 runs from 332 matches.

During the ongoing T20 World Cup, Rohit has been India's top run-scorer with 228 runs from seven matches, which includes two half-centuries. His recent standout performance was a blistering 92 against Australia in the Super-8 stage, earning him the player of the match accolade.