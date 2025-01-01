Rohit Sharma-Led Team India Meets Australian PM Anthony Albanese in Sydney Ahead of AUS vs IND, 5th Test (Watch Video)

The Indian cricket team met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at his official residence on Wednesday for High Tea. The meeting was part of an invitation extended by Albanese during the team's visit to Canberra before their warm-up match against the Prime Minister's XI.

VIDEO | The Indian cricket team on Wednesday met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at his residence in Sydney for High Tea. Albanese had invited the team when they visited his official residence in Camberra before the warm up game against PMXI. 'Team India' players… pic.twitter.com/W3arB742CY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 1, 2025

The Indian team is currently playing the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India’s loss to Australia in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne has hurt their World Test Championship (WTC) hopes. To stay in contention, India must win the Sydney Test. However, their chances still depend on Australia’s performance in the upcoming Sri Lanka tour.

If Australia wins the series, it will eliminate India’s prospects. A loss or draw in Sydney would also mean losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India has held for 10 years. The last time India lost the series was during the 2014-15 tour to Australia.