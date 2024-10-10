Rohit Sharma Meets Musheer Khan During His Recovery After Road Accident (See Pics)

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma met with rising batting star Musheer Khan, who is recovering from injuries sustained in a recent road accident. Musheer, the younger brother of Mumbai and Indian batsman Sarfaraz Khan, suffered a neck fracture in the accident on the outskirts of Lucknow in late September.

The injury has forced Musheer to miss the upcoming Irani Cup match between Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai and the Rest of India, as well as the first two matches of the Ranji Trophy tournament, which begins on Friday. Despite the setback, Musheer confirmed he is feeling well post-accident.

During his recovery, Musheer watched his brother play a key role in Mumbai’s first Irani Cup title win in 27 years, where Sarfaraz scored a double century, dedicating the achievement to Musheer. Musheer shared a photo on Instagram wearing a neck brace, posing with Rohit and their father, Naushad Khan.

The 19-year-old Musheer gained recognition as part of India's U19 World Cup runners-up team, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 360 runs in seven matches at an average of 60.00, including two centuries. His top score was 131, though India lost to Australia in the final.

Since his first-class debut in 2022, Musheer has made significant progress, amassing 716 runs in nine matches with an average of 51.14, including three centuries and a fifty. His best score to date is an unbeaten 203. Musheer has showcased his talent on significant occasions, achieving a double century in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals and a century in the Duleep Trophy debut for the India B side in September.