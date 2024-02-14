Rohit Sharma Named Captain for T20 World Cup 2024 Over Hardik Pandya

BCCI secretary Jay Shah appeared to resolve the speculation surrounding India's captaincy for the T20 World Cup by confirming that Rohit Sharma, rather than Hardik Pandya, will lead the team in the tournament in the West Indies.

We may have lost the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. But we won hearts there by winning 10 matches in a row. I would like to say that I am confident that India will lift the 2024 T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy at Barbados," Shah said. Shah's comments came in the presence of Chief selector Ajit Agarkar, head coach Rahul Dravid and Rohit himself.

India's white-ball captaincy has been up for debate with the selectors naming Hardik Pandya as skipper in January 2023. Pandya is currently undergoing rehab for his ankle injury, suffered during the ODI World Cup last year against Bangladesh and will aim to get fit before the latest edition of the Indian Premier League where he will lead the Mumbai Indians after replacing Rohit as captain for the franchise.

India will play Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA in the group stages of the 2024 T20 World Cup.While the first match will see USA play Canada on June, the final will be played on June 29 in Barbados. The high-voltage rivalry between India and Pakistan will see its latest chapter play out on June 9 in the city of New York.