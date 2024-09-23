Rohit Sharma Swaps Bails and Hilariously Chants ‘Mantra’ During IND vs BAN 1st Test 2024 in Chennai (Watch Video)

India captain Rohit Sharma showed his quirky on-field antics during the recent Test match against Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium. In a viral video, Sharma was seen performing a peculiar ritual before the start of an over, swapping the bails and then chanting what appeared to be a mantra.

The incident, which occurred during the second innings of the match, drew comparisons to a similar act by former India captain Virat Kohli during a Test series in South Africa earlier this year. Kohli had also swapped the bails before a delivery, which resulted in a wicket for the team.

Talking about Rohit Sharma's performance, he was dismissed cheaply in both innings of the first Test match against Bangladesh. He has not been able to score a big innings in Test matches against Bangladesh in the past. So far, Rohit has a record of 44 runs in four Tests against Bangladesh. He will be looking to improve his stats with a bang in the second Test match.

However, Rohit's captaincy skills were on full display as he led India to a resounding 280-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test.

After a rocky start at 34/3 and 144/6 in the first innings, India recovered to post 376 runs, bolstered by a 199-run partnership between Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Ashwin scored 113, while Jadeja added 86.

In reply, Bangladesh managed only 149 runs, with Jasprit Bumrah taking four wickets and Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, and Jadeja each claiming two. Bangladesh started their second innings strongly, reducing India to 67/3, but centuries from Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill helped India declare at 287/4, setting a target of 515 runs.

Bangladesh was bowled out for just 234 runs, with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scoring 82 but receiving little support. Ashwin starred with the ball again, taking six wickets, while Jadeja claimed three.

The win gave India an unassailable lead in the two-match series.