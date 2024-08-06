Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Burst Into Laughter After Seeing 'Lagaan' Poster Featuring Themselves During IND vs SL 1st ODI Match (Watch Video)

Indian cricket veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli shared a light-hearted moment during the ongoing three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka. The two batting stalwarts, who recently returned to the 50-over format after a 10-month hiatus, were seen laughing at a reimagined poster of the Bollywood film "Lagaan."

Watch the video here:

Virat Kohli's priceless after seeing the poster at Colombo. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SmIxnkckrm — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) August 5, 2024

The incident occurred as the Indian team prepared to enter the ground. Virat Kohli, along with a few teammates, noticed the advertisement hoarding featuring the poster in which lead actor Aamir Khan's face was replaced by Sharma's. Kohli promptly pointed out the poster to Sharma, and both struggled to control their laughter.

Read Also | Former India Batsman Vinod Kambli's Health Deteriorates Cricketer Struggles To Walk (Watch Video)

India, trailing 1-0 in the series, are aiming for a comeback in the third ODI to avoid a series defeat. The first ODI ended in a tie, with both teams scoring 240. In the second ODI, Sri Lanka posted 240 for 9 and bowled out India for 208 to secure a victory. Sharma scored quickfire fifties in both games, but other Indian batters, including Kohli, failed to deliver.

Earlier, India whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20I series under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy. The Indian team now looks to Sharma's leadership to turn the tide in the ODI series.