Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Pose with National Flag After India's Historic T20 World Cup 2024 Win (Watch Video)

Capturing a historic moment in Indian cricket, captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli posed proudly with the national flag after India clinched the T20 World Cup title with a thrilling victory over South Africa. The Men in Blue secured a hard-fought seven-run win at Kensington Oval on Saturday, marking their first ICC Trophy in 11 years.

Opting to bat first, India posted a competitive total of 176/4 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, South Africa came close to their maiden World Cup title but fell short, finishing at 169/8. Emotions ran high as several Indian players, visibly moved, shed tears of joy on the field.

Virat Kohli, earning Player of the Match honours, played a crucial role with his innings of 76 runs off 59 balls, including six boundaries and two sixes. His partnership with Axar Patel (47 off 31) steadied India's innings after an early setback at 34/3.